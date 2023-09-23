Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$163.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 8th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$169.03.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$148.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$154.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$157.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$144.71 and a 52-week high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 30.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.4575725 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.