Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($16.60) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dunelm Group to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.10) to GBX 1,000 ($12.39) in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,228 ($15.21).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.13) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 693.50 ($8.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.54). The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,413.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,129.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,130.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,600.00%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

