Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 95 ($1.18) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON MYX opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.86 and a beta of 0.92. MYCELX Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 77.90 ($0.96). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

