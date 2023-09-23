Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 95 ($1.18) price objective on the stock.
MYCELX Technologies Price Performance
Shares of LON MYX opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.86 and a beta of 0.92. MYCELX Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 77.90 ($0.96). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.97.
About MYCELX Technologies
