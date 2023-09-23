InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 7,200 ($89.19) target price on the stock.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($73.08) to GBX 6,000 ($74.32) in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($76.80) to GBX 6,300 ($78.04) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($72.46) to GBX 5,390 ($66.77) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,055.71 ($75.01).

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 6,110 ($75.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,895.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,566.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,143.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,224 ($52.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,344 ($78.58).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,035.09%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

