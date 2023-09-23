C&C Group’s (CCR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.48) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

LON:CCR opened at GBX 143.20 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,009.24. The company has a market cap of £562.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,301.82, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.37. C&C Group has a 52-week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 188 ($2.33).

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

