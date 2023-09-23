C&C Group’s (CCR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.48) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCR
C&C Group Stock Up 2.3 %
C&C Group Company Profile
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than C&C Group
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.