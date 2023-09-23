Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of UJO opened at GBX 20.25 ($0.25) on Wednesday. Union Jack Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 18.58 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 37 ($0.46). The company has a market capitalization of £21.58 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.80.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

