Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Union Jack Oil Price Performance
Shares of UJO opened at GBX 20.25 ($0.25) on Wednesday. Union Jack Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 18.58 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 37 ($0.46). The company has a market capitalization of £21.58 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.80.
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Union Jack Oil
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.