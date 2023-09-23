Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

CS stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 155,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,509 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hilltop Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 55,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.