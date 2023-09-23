StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Intellicheck Price Performance

IDN stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 55.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

