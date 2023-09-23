Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.72%.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Articles

