Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

AM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

AM stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

In related news, Director Janine J. Mcardle acquired 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,952.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janine J. Mcardle acquired 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,937.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

