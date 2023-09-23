GameStop (NYSE:GME) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GameStop will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $243,962.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,174,302.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 101,924 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $2,287,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,004,695 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,355.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 366.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GameStop by 457.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

