RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RBA. Raymond James raised RB Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

RB Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RBA stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. RB Global has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.93.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that RB Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’day bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. O’day purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,911 shares of company stock valued at $412,150. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RB Global by 26.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in RB Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

