Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of SPLP opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $939.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $101,476.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,347. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $105,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $101,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,589 shares of company stock valued at $542,514. Insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also

