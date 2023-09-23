StockNews.com Upgrades RTX (NYSE:RTX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RTX from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.06.

NYSE RTX opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.21. RTX has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

