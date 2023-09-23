Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 259.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

