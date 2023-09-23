Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Get Our Latest Report on Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 6.5 %
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 259.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.