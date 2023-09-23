CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.97. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at CSI Compressco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

In related news, CEO John Earl Jackson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,041.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,000 shares of company stock worth $57,290. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

