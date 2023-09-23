Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.39. Prothena has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $337,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,838.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $135,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $337,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,838.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,550. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prothena by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prothena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,144 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

