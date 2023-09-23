SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Featured Stories

