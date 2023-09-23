Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

INFI opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.30.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Adelene Q. Perkins sold 410,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $28,713.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,175,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,270.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

