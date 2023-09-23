Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

INFI opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.30.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Adelene Q. Perkins sold 410,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $28,713.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,175,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,270.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

