FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

FreightCar America Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.06.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in FreightCar America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

