Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 27th

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, September 27th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 27th.

Rubicon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Rubicon Technologies stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Rubicon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $174.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rubicon Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Rubicon Technologies from $1.90 to $1.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hernandez Andres Chico purchased 687,000 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $357,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,368,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,455.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rubicon Technologies by 931.4% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,545,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,443 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rubicon Technologies by 99.4% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,494,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 744,625 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rubicon Technologies by 160.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 781,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 481,444 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Featured Articles

