Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,170,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

