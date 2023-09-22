Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Accenture by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $312.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The company has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile



Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

