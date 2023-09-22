Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 426 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $312.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.21. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The company has a market cap of $207.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.