FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.0% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KO opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

