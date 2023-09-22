KRS Capital Management LLC Buys 35 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $404.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $381.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

