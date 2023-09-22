Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,450,000 after buying an additional 608,288 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,539,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,466,000 after buying an additional 205,896 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $267.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.00 and a 200-day moving average of $260.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

