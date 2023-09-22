KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 22,830 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after buying an additional 512,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. 4,015,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,068,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

