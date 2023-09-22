Avion Wealth Acquires 2,169 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avion Wealth raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in AT&T were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 4,704,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,805,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

