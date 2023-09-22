Avion Wealth Has $45.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,936 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 12.0% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $45,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $44.56. 1,468,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,773,876. The company has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

