Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.9 %

Danaher stock opened at $249.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $283.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.