Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after buying an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after purchasing an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.12.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.51. 431,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,928,321. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.