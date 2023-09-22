iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.9% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

