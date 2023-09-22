Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $211.42 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.51.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

