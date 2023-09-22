Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after buying an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,734,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.27 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.70.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

