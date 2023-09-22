Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $41.74. 1,270,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,269,936. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

