KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 1,763 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,267 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.12.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

