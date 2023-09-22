Avion Wealth Buys 34,934 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avion Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 3.7% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.75. 641,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,662. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.39.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

