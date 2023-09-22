Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $177.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.