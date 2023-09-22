ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Reliant Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 3.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

