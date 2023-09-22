Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $66.91 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.36 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

