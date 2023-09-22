Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 115 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,994,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,380,742. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,803.10, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

