KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 527 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 87,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,155 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.76.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.80. 728,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,195,257. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.