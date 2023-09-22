Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $347,821,000.

VOO opened at $399.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

