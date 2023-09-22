Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

