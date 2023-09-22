First Financial Corp IN Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,893,000. Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.43 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

