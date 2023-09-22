Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,014 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

