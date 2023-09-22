Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,131 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,039,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $550.13 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $299.96 and a 12-month high of $601.84. The company has a market capitalization of $522.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $520.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

