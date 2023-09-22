CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company
In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 869,131 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,039,049. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 3.4 %
LLY stock opened at $550.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $299.96 and a 12 month high of $601.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.32.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
