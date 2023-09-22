Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,300 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PayPal Stock Down 3.7 %
PYPL stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $95.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
